The GreenJackets Auggie misses baseball too

Thursday, April 16, 2020

North Augusta, SC--Normally, we'd have been at the ballpark with the home opener of the Augusta GreenJackets. But alas, there is no normal now a days. Even lovable Auggie is having issues getting into SRP Park.

No crack of the bat, no roar of the crowd. Even Auggie is locked out of SRP Park

With no baseball in sight. Looking through the gates of the ballpark is the best we can do, wishing for the return of the national past time.

Today would have been opening day, how are you feeling?

(Auggie holds up "sad" sign)

What do you miss most?

(Holds up "fans" sign)

How will you feel when baseball returns?

(Holds up "happy" sign)

Do the GreenJackets have the best fans in the game?

(Holds up "yes" sign)

What are your favorite two words??

(holds up "play ball" sign)

Here's to getting Auggie back to doing what he does best, keep the fans entertained on a nightly basis with the GreenJackets returning to action. Hopefully sooner, rather than later.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT All Rights Reserved