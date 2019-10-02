Teheran and Riley left off Braves roster for divisional series

Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019

Atlanta, Ga--Saying it was one of his toughest decision as a manager, Atlanta Braves skipper Brian Snitker has left starting pitcher Julio Teheran off the division series playoff roster, in favor of a deeper bench.

Teheran was hit and miss in the second half of the season and Snitker said he's decided to use Josh Tomlin in long relief and go with a deeper bench after the late season rash of injuries.

Besides Dallas Keuchel starting in game one, the Braves will follow that up with Mike Foltynewicz and then Mike Soroka in games two and three. Max Fried will be used in game four or out of the bullepn as neeed.

Austin Riley has also been left off the roster. Instead, left handed bat Rafael Ortega will be the other outfielder.

Game one of their series with St. Louis is Thursday at SunTrust Park.

