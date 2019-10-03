Tech adds to their upcoming non-conference football schedule

Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech announced on Thursday that it will host Northern Illinois and Western Carolina for non-conference football games in 2021 and 2022, respectively. The Yellow Jackets will face NIU for the first time on Sept. 25, 2021 and square off against WCU for the sixth time on Sept. 10, 2022. Both games will be played at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Northern Illinois is a member of the NCAA Division I FBS Mid-American Conference. Western Carolina is a member of the NCAA Division I FCS Southern Conference and the alma mater of Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins. Collins played defensive back and outside linebacker for WCU from 1989-92 and earned a bachelor’s degree in sports management and exercise science.

With the additions of NIU and WCU, Georgia Tech’s non-conference schedules are complete through 2022.