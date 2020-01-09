Tebow will be at Mets' spring training for 4th straight year

Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020

New York, NY--Tim Tebow will be at spring training with the New York Mets for the fourth straight year. The 2007 Heisman Trophy winner will report to major league training camp next month in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

The 32-year-old outfielder hit .163 in 77 games last season at Triple-A Syracuse in his second straight injury-shortened season. He did not play after July 21 because he cut his left hand while fielding a ball in the outfield. Tebow hit .273 with six home runs, 14 doubles and 36 RBIs in 84 games for Double-A Binghamton in 2018.