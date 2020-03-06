Tebow reassigned to minors by Mets after going 1 for 8

Friday, March 6, 2020

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — Tim Tebow was reassigned to minor league camp by the New York Mets after going 1 for 8 in spring training with his first extra-base hit in four years. The 32-year-old outfielder and former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback homered against Detroit's Alex Wilson on Feb. 25. He also had three walks.

Tebow has a .147 average in four spring trainings with the Mets. He batted .163 in 77 games last season at Triple-A Syracuse in his second straight injury-shortened season.