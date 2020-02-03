Tatum leads Celtics past Hawks 123-115 for 4th straight win

Monday, Feb. 3, 2020

Atlanta, GA--Jayson Tatum scored 28 points and Grant Williams drove for a key basket in the final minute, leading the Boston Celtics to a 123-115 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

The Hawks had a chance when a video review overturned a call along the baseline that initially gave Boston the ball. But Trae Young turned it over with a bad pass at the other end. The Celtics milked the shot clock before Williams took off down the lane and banked one in with 37.6 seconds remaining. Boston won its fourth straight. Young led Atlanta with 34 points but also had nine turnovers.