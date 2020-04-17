Tar Heels star freshman Cole Anthony entering NBA draft

Friday, April 17, 2020

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina freshman point guard Cole Anthony is entering the NBA draft. Anthony announced his decision Friday. He had been considered a likely one-and-done player and a high first-round draft prospect since before his arrival in Chapel Hill. But he had said last month he was delaying any announcements while looking to find ways to help amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Anthony averaged 18.5 points to lead the Tar Heels. But they suffered the first losing season in head coach Roy Williams' career. Anthony missed 11 games due to arthroscopic knee surgery, but returned for the final 13 games.