Takeo Spikes' returns to Washington County for annual camp

SANDERSVILLE, GA -- Takeo Spikes was known for being one of the strongest players in the NFL during his playing career. The Washington County alumni and two-time Pro-Bowler was back home this afternoon for his annual football camp.

This is now the 16th year that Spikes has hosted the camp and about 300 kids where there to take part and learn some skills on the field Spikes knows his platform allows him to make a genuine impact on his camper's lives.

"That's what it's all about -- making sure you're able to give back," said Spikes. "And I'm very happy to be able to provide all of the kids, all of the kids, with different people in different fields."

Josh Gordy, is another Wa-Co product who made it to NFL in 2009. Gordy earned a Super Bowl ring with the Green Bay Packers the next year. One of the first things he did was send Spikes a copy of an autograph that Spikes signed when he was in the fourth grade. Today, Gordy was back help pay it forward.

"You never know the impact you're going to have on people you know even back then," said Gordy. It kind of just sparked my interest in the sport and everything that comes along with it. It was definitely a blessing man."

The camp also featured cheerleading and basketball instruction.