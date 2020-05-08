Taiwan baseball fans allowed inside stadium but sit apart

Friday, May 8, 2020

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan (AP) — There are fans in the stands for baseball in Taiwan even though they are spaced far apart as a safeguard against the spread of the coronavirus. Up to 1,000 spectators are now allowed at each ballpark in Taiwan but they are still barred from bringing in food and concession stands are still closed.

Baseball fan Frank Cheng says “this means our government’s disease control measures are quite rigorous.” Cheng went to see his hometown Fubon Guardians play the UniLions with four of his friends. Their body temperature was checked at the entrance and they all sat at least three seats apart.