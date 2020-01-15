Tagliabue, NFL Films' Sabol headed to Hall of Fame

Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020

Undated--Former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue has made the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his fifth attempt. Tagliabue and former New York Giants general manager George Young made it to Canton, Ohio, as contributors. Ex-Dallas Cowboys safety Cliff Harris and former Cleveland receiver Mac Speedie completed the centennial class.

The class of 10 senior candidates, three contributors and two coaches are part of the hall's celebration of the NFL's 100th season. Also going into the hall are Harold Carmichael, Donnie Shell, Steve Sabol, Bobby Dillon, Jim Covert, Winston Hill, Duke Slater, Ed Sprinkle, Alex Karras, Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson.