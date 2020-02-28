Tackeberry Picks Up PBC Honor

AUGUSTA, Ga. - University of South Carolina Aiken men's basketball standout Kyle Tackeberry has been named to the PBC Team of Academic Distinction.

Tackeberry, a senior guard from Charlotte, N.C., is majoring in nursing.

To be eligible for the All-Academic team, a student-athlete must 1) participate in at least half of his/her team's events and be either a starter or significant contributor; 2) achieved a 3.30 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) and 3) completed at least one full academic year at his or her current institution and has reached sophomore athletic eligibility. The Peach Belt Conference Sports Information Directors oversee the program.

Founded in 1991, the Peach Belt Conference is home to 35 NCAA Division II National Championships. Twelve member institutions in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida compete in 15 championship sports. 2019-20 members are Augusta University, Clayton State University, Columbus State University, Flagler College, Francis Marion University, Georgia College, Georgia Southwestern State University, Lander University, University of North Carolina at Pembroke, University of North Georgia, University of South Carolina Aiken and Young Harris College.

