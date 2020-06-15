TV money gives NFL leg up if fans can't fill teams' coffers

DALLAS (AP) — The NFL's television contracts give America's most popular sport an advantage of other major pro leagues. It's safe to say more than half of the NFL's $15 billion in revenue comes from TV money that all 32 teams share equally.

NFL owners could lose billions collectively with limited capacities in stadiums or no fans at all. But the league is well-positioned financially because of TV deals approaching $10 billion for a full 2020 season. Fitch Ratings recently affirmed its “A-plus” credit mark in part because of the NFL's media deals.