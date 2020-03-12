THE PLAYERS Championship Canceled

The PGA Tour has canceled THE PLAYERS Championship after completing round one. All Tour events, including the Korn Ferry and Champions Tours, will also suspend.

PGA Statement:

"It is with regret that we are announcing the cancellation of THE PLAYERS Championship.

We have also decided to cancel all PGA TOUR events - across all of our Tours - in the coming weeks, through the Valero Texas Open.

We have pledged from the start to be responsible, thoughtful, and transparent with our decision process. We did everything possible to create a safe environment for our players in order to continue the event through the weekend, and we were endeavoring to give our fans a much-needed respite from the current climate. But at this point - and as the situation continues to rapidly change - the right thing to do for our players and our fans is to pause.

We will be prepared to answer additional questions Friday at 8 a.m."

The cancelled events include THE PLAYERS, Valspar Championship, Corales Punta Cana Resort and Club Championship, and the Valero Texas Open.