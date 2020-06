Head football coach and athletic director T.C. Jay has resigned from Washington-Wilkes, the Board of Education confirmed.

Jay completed his first season as head coach in the 2019 season. He'd previously worked as an assistant with the team.

The Tigers went 6-5 this past season with a 5-2 region record, an improvement over their 3-7 season in 2018. This season also saw quarterback Donovan Anthony commit to Army.

A new coach has not yet been named.