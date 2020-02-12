T-Breds produce three football signees

SOUTH AIKEN, SC -- Another signing day in the books, this time at South Aiken High School. The T-Breds have three players continuing their football careers in college.

Caleb Eichelburger ink'd to Charleston Southern. Devionne Burnett is also staying close, he's headed to Morehouse.

Also signing, South Aiken wide receiver, quarterback, and most recently, tight end, Jesse Sanders signed to play at South Carolina. It's a dream come for the multi-talented T-Bred.

"It was just all part of the dream growing up and watching. When I finally got the opportunity back in June, it was just something I've thought about for a long time and I knew I had to take that opportunity."

The T-Breds workhorse will need to keep that same mentality with the Gamecocks: he's not on scholarship and signed and a preferred walk on. Sanders put on more than 30 pounds heading into this past season switching from quarterback to tight end. He'll continue his transformation as he gets ready to head to Columbia.

"Right now i'm just trying to keep up, putting on weight, putting on muscle everything like that because I know when I get to the next level, it'll be a grind. So I'm just trying to get ahead and not be too far behind. Just start getting on that now while I can."

