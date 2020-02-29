Swainsboro state final bound, Thomas Jefferson earns title

Swainsboro is going to GHSA AA state finals. The Tigers defeated Glenn Hills 79-62 and play the winner of Therrell/Chattooga.

The game itself was close until a 10-minute delay in the third quarter. The Spartan book had the wrong numbers next to player names and resulted in a technical foul. A flurry of other T's followed in the rest of the game against the Spartans.

Glenn Hills was one of the early favorites to make a push to the state finals with seniors John Whitehead and Emmanuel Jones leading the team. First year head coach William Cunningham wished his seniors could've made it to the finals, but knows this was still a strong season for his Spartans.

"We got nine guys who are leaving this year. Just want to tell them I love them and this was a heck of year no matter what happened today. Got a lot of character guys who will be big in the community," said Cunningham.

The Saluda girls also had their season end with a 63-41 loss to last year's state champion Christ Church.

In the GISA state finals, the Thomas Jefferson Academy girls earned a state title with a 35-28 win over St. George's Episcopal. The boys team didn't have the same luck. They'll finish as runner-ups after falling to Oak Mountain 51-37.