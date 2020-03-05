Swainsboro boys win the 2A GHSA state title

Thursday, March 5,2020

Macon, GA---Swainsboro boy's basketball team claimed the 2A GHSA state title on Thursday afternoon as they defeated Therrell 69-65.

This game was tight throughout as they were tied after the first and third quarter before the Tigers pushed ahead in the final eight minutes to claim the crown against the defending state champs.

Fredrick Seabrough had game high 18 points and eight rebounds as four Tiger players hit for double figures. The Tigers shot just 39% for the game, but held Therrell to just 37% shooting.

Swainsboro finishes the year with a 30-2 record.

