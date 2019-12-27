Suspended Clemson TE returns for College Football Playoff

Braden Galloway could make his season debut for the third-ranked Tigers against No. 2 Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday. Galloway was one of three Clemson players suspended by the NCAA right before last season's College Football Playoff. Galloway, defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence and offensive tackle Zach Giella tested positive for ostarine, a supplement banned by the NCAA that can aid muscle growth.

The suspension was for a calendar year. Lawrence moved on to the NFL and Giella left the program. Galloway spent the season working on the Clemson scout team and he's ready to play.