Strong Second Half Sends Pacers Past Saints

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - The University of South Carolina Aiken women's basketball team outscored Flagler by 25 points in the second half in the 81-62 victory Wednesday evening.

The Pacers are now 14-9 on the year and 9-6 in league play.

Head coach Mark Miller's team was led by Kwajelin Farrar and Melyk Taouil as each recorded a double-double. Taouil had 18 points and 10 rebounds while Farrar totaled 16 points and 14 boards to go along with three blocks. It marked Farrar's 40th career double-double effort for the Pacers.

Alexis Mack added 15 points while Madison Williams garnered 10 points and a pair of steals. Alex Canady registered nine points, five boards and four assists.

Trailing 23-14 heading into the second quarter, Taouil's lay-up with 6:58 left in the half sliced the deficit to just two, 25-23. USC Aiken trailed 38-29, but the squad battled back. Farrar converted an old-fashioned three-point play before Mack found Taouil for an inside shot, helping the visitors narrow the gap to four at 38-34. Flagler managed to take a six-point lead into the break.

Canady found Williams for a lay-up at the 9:45 mark of the third quarter, once again bringing the Pacers within four. Three points from Taouil and a basket from Mack gave the Pacers a 41-40 lead with 8:20 to go in the stanza. Farrar and Taouil each connected on baskets for a 45-40 advantage, completing the 11-0 spurt by Miller's team.

Up by three at 51-48, Farrar netted the next five points of the game. Williams hit an inside shot for a 58-50 lead. Flagler recorded a basket, but Williams found Canady for a three-point shot to close the quarter.

USC Aiken extended its margin to double digits when Canady hit a shot in the lane, giving the team a 63-52 advantage. The Pacers' stingy defense did not let their lead dwindle below nine points the rest of the way.

Leading by 10 with just under two minutes to go, the visitors netted the next seven points of the contest - all of which came via the charity stripe.

For the game, USC Aiken hit 32-of-64 from the floor (50.0 percent). The team also buried 14-of-16 from the charity stripe (87.5 percent). Miller's team held a 43-24 edge on the glass, resulting in 17 second-chance points. The Pacers maintained a 42-30 margin in the paint.

During the third stanza, Miller's squad outscored the Saints 27-10. The 27 points marked the seventh-most points the program had ever netted in a quarter - and the fourth most ever scored by the program in the third period. The 10 points allowed marked the 10th fewest points ever given up in the third quarter by the Pacers.

USC Aiken only gave up 10 points in the fourth quarter, which marked the 10th fewest points ever allowed by the program in the fourth stanza.

The Pacers return to action Saturday when they host Young Harris at 1:30 p.m.