Steve McClain Joins Georgia Basketball Staff

Tuesday, April 21, 2020

ATHENS, Ga. — Steve McClain has joined the Georgia Basketball staff as an assistant coach, head coach Tom Crean announced on Tuesday. McClain, who has spent the past five seasons as head coach at University of Illinois Chicago, was a member of Crean’s coaching staff at Indiana from 2010-15.

“We are really excited to add Steve McClain to our Georgia Basketball family and the University of Georgia community,” Crean said. “We have known each other over 30 years, and he was a huge part of what we did at Indiana during some great times. Steve was a part of a Big Ten Championship, three NCAA Tournaments and two Sweet 16s before he left to become the head coach at Illinois Chicago.

“Steve is beyond tireless and driven for excellence,” Crean continued. “He has such a strong basketball mind, intensity, determination and genuine care for his players as people first. He finished within a few points of winning the Horizon League Championship in March, and it was a lot of fun to watch them get healthy and get better. The last four years at Illinois Chicago were the best four years of cumulative success since the early ‘90s. Steve gets it.

“Steve, along with his wife Kim and his son, Dylan, are going to really add to our entire program’s makeup and atmosphere. We are ecstatic to have them with us.”

