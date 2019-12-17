Steelers sticking with Hodges at quarterback

Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019

Pittsburgh, Pa--Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Devlin “Duck” Hodges will get a chance to rebound. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says Hodges will start against the New York Jets despite throwing four interceptions in a loss to Buffalo in his previous start.

Tomlin said Hodges has earned the right to bounce back. Pittsburgh is 3-1 this season when Hodges starts and 4-2 when he plays. Tomlin noted he provided the same opportunity to quarterback Mason Rudolph earlier this season following a four-interception game against Cleveland. The Steelers can clinch a playoff berth with victories in their final two games.