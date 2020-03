Monday, March 30,. 2020

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A stint in the XFL has landed three players jobs with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team signed defensive end Dewayne Hendrix, safety Tyree Kinnel and linebacker/long snapper Christian Kuntz to one-year deals on Monday.

All three played in the XFL under the startup league that suspended operations earlier this month because of the COVID-19 pandemic.