Steelers cut reserve safety Kelly following arrest at bar

Friday, Dec. 20, 2019

Pittsburgh, PA--The Pittsburgh Steelers have cut reserve safety Kameron Kelly hours after he was arrested during a dispute with police at a bar.

The 23-year-old Kelly is charged with two counts of making terroristic threats and one count of resisting arrest. Authorities say they were called to the bar after an employee reported Kelly for becoming disorderly. The situation escalated when an officer stepped on the foot of Kelly's female companion. Kelly told police the woman was with him and became aggressive with officers, according to the complaint.