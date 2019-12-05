Steelers RB James Conner to miss 3rd straight game

Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019

Pittsburgh, Pa--Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner will miss a third straight game because of a lingering shoulder injury. Conner ruled himself out of Sunday's visit to Arizona. Conner has been dealing with a shoulder problem much of the season.

He initially injured the shoulder late in a win over Miami on Oct. 28. He sat out two weeks and returned briefly against Cleveland on Nov. 14 before aggravating the injury. Rookie Benny Snell figures to get a heavy workload in Conner's absence. Snell has rushed for 161 yards and a touchdown over the past two games for Pittsburgh.