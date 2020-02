Friday, Feb. 28, 2020

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Brendan Steele has a one-shot lead at the midpoint of The Honda Classic. Steele shot a 3-under round of 67 on Friday to get to 5 under for the week.

He's now one shot clear of J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood and Luke Donald. Meanwhile, plenty of big names didn't make the cut. Among them: Brooks Koepka, Justin Rose and Rickie Fowler. Defending champion Keith Mitchell is also heading home early.