Spring sports shoutout, Monday, April 27th

Monday, April 27, 2020

Undated--When spring sports season came to an end, it hurt a lot of student athletes. Over the next month, we're going to honor as many varsity teams and their seniors as possible.

At Richmond Academy, the girls soccer team with five seniors on the team. They were about 10 games into their year.

North Augusta's softball team really just started the season and were only on the diamonds a couple of times before things ended.

Evans lacrosse had 10 seniors and had made the playoffs for the first time a year ago. Knights were looking for more this year.

Augusta Prep girls soccer featured seven seniors and were the defending state champs and we're looking to repeat.

