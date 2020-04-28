Spring Sports Shout Out Tuesday, April 28th.

Undated--We continue our spring sports shout outs on Tuesday with Augusta Christian's softball team with their five seniors.

Greenbrier's boys and girls lacrosse teams. The boys were off to a 6 and 1 start while the girls had a couple of wins.

Cross Creek's baseball team is always one of the better teams in Richmond County.

Strom Thurmond's girls soccer team with just a few seniors as they didn't get a one last chance to play.

