Spring Sports Shout Out Tuesday, April 28th.
Undated--We continue our spring sports shout outs on Tuesday with Augusta Christian's softball team with their five seniors.
Greenbrier's boys and girls lacrosse teams. The boys were off to a 6 and 1 start while the girls had a couple of wins.
Cross Creek's baseball team is always one of the better teams in Richmond County.
Strom Thurmond's girls soccer team with just a few seniors as they didn't get a one last chance to play.
Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT All Rights Reserved