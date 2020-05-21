Spring sports shout out May 21st

Thursday, May 21, 2020

Source: MGN

Spring sports shout outs today and we start with the Greenbrier soccer program. Top to bottom, one of the best programs around.

Evans girls lacrosse team with their three seniors on the roster this year.

Aquinas tennis teams, unable to get a chance to finish out the year.

Ridge Spring Monetta's soccer team had a good number of seniors and having to end early.

Laney's golf and track and field squads. Usually in track, they have state title contenders.

