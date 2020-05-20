Spring sports shout out May 20th

Wednesday, May 20th, 2020

Source: MGN

Spring sports shout outs and we start with the Evans soccer team.

Harlem's baseball team and their five seniors. Year after year, a contender for a state title.

Edmund Burke's track and field teams as they were not able to finish what they started.

Lakeside's boys and girls soccer teams. They both were well on their way to being in the state playoffs.

And Silver Bluff's softball with their two seniors. Not getting to have their night as the year was cut short.

