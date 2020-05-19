Spring sports shout out May 19th

Tuesday, May 19th, 2020

Source: MGN

Spring sports shout outs start with the Grovetown soccer program as they were about midway through the season when it ended.

Augusta Prep golf has just one senior while the tennis team also were force to end early.

The Aquinas boys and girls soccer programs are a regular fixture in the state playoffs.

North Augusta's boys tennis team had their season end before it really got going.

And the Barnwell boys soccer program having their season cut short.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT All Rights Reserved