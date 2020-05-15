Spring sports shout out May 15th

Friday, May 15th

Spring sports shout outs and we start with the Washington Wilkes soccer program as they had their season cut short.

Source: MGN

Evans track and field, year after year producing several kids who'd be vying for a state title right about now.

North Augusta boys soccer with their big group of seniors who were undefeated in the early going.

Burke County and their baseball squad. Playing some good ball in the the first part of the season.

And Aiken's girls soccer team as they had four wins out of the gates.

