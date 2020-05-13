Spring sports shout out May 13th

Wednesday, May 13th

Spring sports shout outs starts with the Midland Valley baseball team and their big group of seniors. They only got to play a couple of games this year.

Lakeside's track and field program with their group of seniors and no state meet for these kids this year.

Fox Creek's soccer program was just three games into the season before it came to a screeching end.

Josey's golf and track teams were unable to finish out what they started.

And Westminster's boys soccer team. They were winners of the last six GISA state titles and seven of the last eight.

