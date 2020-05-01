Spring sports shout out, Friday, May 1

Friday, May 1, 2020

Source: MGN

Undated--We start with the Evans baseball team. A routine fixture in the state playoffs and aiming to be there again.

Butler's golf team. Only have a couple of seniors, but denied the chance to finish the year..

At Thomas Jefferson academy, track and tennis players were left having their season suddenly ended. A small program but hopes dashed for the seniors.

Harlem's girl soccer program , they went to third round of states last year, and hoping for more this season.

And Aiken's baseball team. Unfinished business for a bunch of Hornet seniors this year.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT All Rights Reserved