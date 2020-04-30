Spring sports shout Thursday, April 30th

Spring sports shout out April 30th

Source: MGN

Thursday's spring sports shout out and we start with Westside baseball. The top program in Richmond County. They did get to play at SRP Park this year .

Westminster's baseball team with their three seniors.

Midland Valley soccer, only got to play a few games, but hadn't lost to start the year.

Lakeside's tennis team, always one of the best in states.

Washington Wilkes golf as they only got two tournaments in before the year ended.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT All Rights Reserved