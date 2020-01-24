Spring Wing Fest Hosted at SRP Park

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC – SRP Park, home of the Augusta GreenJackets, will be the location for the first Spring Wing Fest on Saturday, March 7th. The Ultimate Food Truck Wing-Off is presented by Bud Light, Acura of Augusta, HD98.3 & KICKS 99.

“We’re excited to welcome this new festival to SRP Park and kick-off Spring in North Augusta,” stated GreenJackets Vice President Tom Denlinger. “It is our goal to continue to work with community partners like Beasley Media Group to continue to bring more programming to SRP Park that the community will rally around.”

Guests can enjoy the best Food Trucks in the Southeast as they battle it out to see who will be named the Augusta Wing-Off Champ. The Spring Wing Fest combines great wings, craft beer, and food trucks for a clucking good time. Enjoy a cornhole tournament and views from the field at SRP Park.

Tickets will go on sale Monday, January 27th at 10am online (link) or at the SRP Park Box Office (187 Railroad Avenue, North Augusta, SC). Guests can purchase tickets for $10 + taxes & fees, and kids 10 and under are free with a ticketed adult.

Parking for Spring Wing Fest will be $5. Parking can be purchased online at www.greenjacketsbaseball.com, or at the SRP Park Box Office.

Spring Wing Fest Rundown:

Saturday, March 7th, 2020

Time: 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Cost: $10 + taxes & fees

For those interested in becoming a vendor can contact Kent Murphy at kent.murphy@bbgi.com.