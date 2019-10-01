Sports scores, Tuesday, Octobert 1st

Updated: Tue 9:20 PM, Oct 01, 2019

Tuesday, Oct 1
High school softball
Brentwood 15 Thomas Jefferson 0
Evans 12 Heritage 1
Greenbrier 15 Lakeside 7
Heritage 5 Lakeside 2
Evans 1 Greenbrier 0

Volleyball
Fox Creek 3 Silver Bluff 0
South Aiken 3 Aiken 1

College volleyball
USC Aiken 3 Emmanuel College 0
West Georgia 3 Augusta 2

 