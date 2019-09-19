Sports scores, Thursday, Sept. 19th

Thursday, Sept. 19th
High school football
Fox Creek Vs Columbia

High school volleyball
South Aiken 3 North Augusta 0
Abbeville 3 Fox Creek 1
Silver Bluff 3 Saluda 2
Gilbert 3 Strom Thurmond 0

High school softball
Evans 7 Lakeside 6
Harlem 15 Hephzibah 0
ECI 5 Jenkins Co 0

 