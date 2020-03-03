Sports franchises favor proposal to legalize sports betting

Tuesday, March 3, 2020

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta's major sports franchises are among those backing a state Senate bill that would legalize sports betting. Opponents say legalized sports betting would be addictive and corrosive.

The Senate Regulated Industries Committee on Tuesday held a hearing on Senate Bill 403. It would let people bet on professional, college and Olympic sports, but not horse racing. People could bet from their phones anywhere in the state. The bill seeks to limit bettors to those 21 and older. Republican Sen Burt Jones of Jackson argues Georgia should legalize sports gambling because people are already betting illegally.