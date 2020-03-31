Sports card business is flourishing

Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Augusta, GA--You don't have to go that far back when the sports cards business was in a full tailspin. But as of late, they are as hot as ever.

Chris Galloway owns Top Dog Comics. Galloway also sells sports cards which have seen a big uptick from the days of mass production.

"Over the last three year's it's had a huge resurrgence. A lot of customers now are 35 to 45 years old are coming back to their childhood. " said Chris Galloway

Part of it, card companies are putting autographs in packs and the chase is on.

"People chase autographs. A lot of guys want their autographs and they don't even look at the base cards anymore" added Galloway

Part of it is also the star power of the younger athletes. Ronald Acuna and Zion Williamson just to name a few.

"Obviously being close to Atlanta, Acuna is become a huge deal as he's now sweeping the nation. Nothing has touched the market like Zion (Williamson) has. He's done for the sports card market what we've not seen, really ever."

It use to be whatever sport was in season, now a days though, cards of every sport are being produced year 'round

"Back in the day it was very much prevalent. Now a days with the draft coming in, you're draft class becomes popular in the off season. That drives football before football season starts" said Galloway

Sports memorabilia has remained strong and collectors aren't afraid to shell out the big bucks for the one of a kind items.

