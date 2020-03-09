Sporting events in Italy to be halted because of virus

LONDON (AP) — All sports in Italy are expected to be halted because of the virus outbreak.

That includes games in the country’s top soccer division and preparatory events for the Tokyo Olympics. The Italian Olympic Committee oversees all sporting events in the country.

It says the suspension will last until April 3 and that it would request a government decree to impose its decision. Serie A has not been canceled since World War II. Events around the world have been affected by the spreading virus.