Spiller and Ellis highlight the South Carolina Hall of Fame class

Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020

COLUMBIA, SC – Clemson running back C.J. Spiller and USC quarterback Todd Ellis, two of the Palmetto State’s most popular football players, highlight the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame’s Induction Class of 2020.

Also being enshrined are Limestone coach Gaylord Perry, Hilton Head infielder Dan Driessen, USC pitcher Ed Lynch, SC State basketball scorer Roberta Williams and Columbia defensive end Peter Boulware. The seven create one of the best-ever groups in the 60-year history of the organization.

The seven individuals will be forever enshrined with the Palmetto State’s highest athletic honor on Monday, May 11 at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.