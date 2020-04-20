Spiller and Booker highlight Clemson's Hall of Fame class

Monday, April 20, 2020

Clemson, S.C. —The Clemson Athletic Department will induct eight new members into its Hall of Fame this fall, Block C Club Director Bob Mahony said on Monday. The new inductees include one former head coach, one longtime administrator and six former student-athletes. The class includes five All-Americans, two ACC MVPs and two members of the ACC 50-Year Anniversary team.

The class is planned to be honored the weekend of October 16-17, 2020 in conjunction with the Clemson vs. NC State football game at Memorial Stadium

The group includes C.J. Spiller and Trevor Booker, who were both in their first year of eligibility for the Hall of Fame. Spiller finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2009 when he was a unanimous All-American and ACC MVP. Spiller was also an All-American in track during his Clemson career. Booker led the Tigers to three NCAA Tournaments as an All-American basketball player from 2006-10. He became the first ACC men’s basketball player with 1500 points, 1000 rebounds, 200 assists, 200 blocks and 100 steals.

Three-time All-America golfer Nicky Goetze, who started on four top 20 Clemson teams during the early 1990s, also will be inducted. Goetze also was also an All-America Scholar by the Golf Coaches Association. Former NCAA track champion Travis Padgett, a two-time winner of the school’s Frank Howard Award and ACC men’s track MVP indoors and outdoors in 2008, will be one of the 2020 inductees. He still holds the school record in the 100 meters at 9.89.

Julie Augustyniak was named to the ACC 50-Year Anniversary women’s soccer team and now joins her twin sister Nancy in the Clemson Hall of Fame. Clemson won the ACC regular season championship and finished a program best fifth in the nation her senior year (2000). Cappy Craig was Clemson’s first ACC Champion and a two-time All-America diver at Clemson in 1982. She led Clemson to its first top 20 NCAA finish that same year.

Bill D’Andrea began an over 30-year association with Clemson athletics as a graduate assistant football coach in 1983. He was a trusted member of Danny Ford’s coaching staff from 1986-89 when he helped the Tigers to three ACC Championships and four top 20 finishes, then held important administrative roles as the first leader of Vickery Hall and later as Executive Director of IPTAY.

Jack Leggett is the only head coach in this year’s class. He led the Clemson baseball team for 22 years and took the Tigers to 21 NCAA Tournaments. Seven times Clemson had a top 10 final ranking, including three years when the Tigers reached the Final Four of the College World Series. He took the Tigers to the CWS six times overall.