Southern Heritage cancels September game for health reasons

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Southern Heritage Classic has canceled the Sept. 12 game scheduled between Tennessee State and Jackson State in the first known Division I cancellation because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Founder Fred Jones said Wednesday he knows this is a great disappointment to fans who see this game as a major highlight. But Jones says health and safety of everyone is a top priority. This is the second cancellation in three years for the Southern Heritage Classic, which is played at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis. The 2018 game was called due to weather.