South Carolina's Lattimore leaving spot in Gamecocks program

Marcus Lattimore is leaving his position as South Carolina football's director of player development after two seasons in the job. Lattimore was the Gamecocks' former record-setting running back who was hired by the school after the NCAA would not allow him to become an on-field assistant because his foundation ran camps that could involve South Carolina prospects.

Lattimore helped South Carolina win its only SEC Eastern Division title and was seen as a can't-miss NFL running back. However, he suffered two significant knee injuries in his sophomore and junior seasons and could not recover enough to play in the pros.