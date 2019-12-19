South Carolina women rout Duke 89-46

Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019

Columbia, SC--Zia Cooke and LeLe Grissett had 12 points each and No. 5 South Carolina took control in the second quarter in an 89-46 victory over Duke. Cooke and Grissett topped six players in double figures to help the Gamecocks run their winning streak to five.

Tyasha Harris added 11 points, and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, Aliyah Boston and Brea Beal had 10 points apiece. For Duke, it was the most lopsided loss in coach Joanne P. McCallie's 12 seasons and its largest margin of defeat since Virginia, led by current Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley, beat the Blue Devils 93-48 in 1992.