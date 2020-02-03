South Carolina women remain #1 in the nation

Monday, Feb. 3, 2020

New York, NY--South Carolina has retained its firm grip on the top spot in The Associated Press women's college basketball poll. The Gamecocks received 26 of 30 first-place votes in the latest poll after routing Mississippi and beating then-No. 22 Tennessee.

Baylor received three first-place votes to remain second. Oregon, UConn and Louisville rounded out the first five teams in the poll. The top seven teams were unchanged from last week. Mississippi State inched up from No. 9 to No. 8.