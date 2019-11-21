South Carolina women eclipse the 100 point barrier in win

Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019

COLUMBIA, S.C. - South Carolina senior Tyasha Harris joined the 1,000-point club as the No. 5/6 South Carolina Gamecocks (5-0) rolled past USC Upstate (3-3) 112-32 on Thursday at Colonial Life Arena. Six Gamecocks finished in double figures as the 112 points scored by the team was a new high under head coach Dawn Staley.

Harris poured in 18 points, tied for the game high, while pulling down seven rounds, dishing out six assists and tallying two steals. Freshman Aliyah Boston also scored 18 points and notched 10 rebounds for her third double-double of the season, while also blocking three shots. Sophomore Destanni Henderson came off the bench to tally 15 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals. Sophomore Victoria Saxton scored 14 points off the bench to go along with her eight rebounds and a pair of steals. Senior Mikiah Herbert Harrigan made her presence felt with 13 points, six rebounds, two blocks and two assists. Redshirt-freshman Laeticia Amihere scored a career-high 10 points and tied her career best six rebounds.

