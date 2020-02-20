South Carolina wins their 20th straight

Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had 13 points, nine rebounds and five blocks to lead No. 1 South Carolina to its 20th straight win with a 63-48 victory over LSU on Thursday night. The 6-foot-5 forward controlled the middle and gave the Gamecocks a second-half lift as she scored nine of her points in the final two quarters.

LSU was a difficult out for South Carolina, limiting the Gamecocks to just nine points in the second quarter for their lowest point total in a quarter this season. Jailin Cherry had 13 points to lead LSU, which has lost 10 straight to the Gamecocks.