South Carolina upset at home by Stetson

Columbia, SC--Christiaan Jones scored 18 points in his homecoming and Stetson defeated a Southeastern Conference opponent for the first time in 15 years with a 63-56 victory over South Carolina.

Jones is from Columbia and played high school ball with Gamecocks coach Frank Martin's son. Jones had two 3-pointers and made 10 of 13 foul shots as the Hatters opened a 13-point lead in the second half. South Carolina cut the double-digit lead to two points with five minutes left, but got no closer. Jahlil Rawley had 16 points and Rob Perry 13 for the Hatters.