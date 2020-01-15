South Carolina stuns Kentucky with a buzzer beater

Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020

Columbia, SC--Freshman Jermaine Couisnard hit a 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded and South Carolina rallied from 14 points down in the second half to stun No. 10 Kentucky 81-78. Couisnard had a career-high 26 points, including his game-winner that banked in off the glass.

Couisnard and his teammates ran around the court in celebration as the fans errupted in cheers. Moments before Couisnard's shot, Immanuel Quickly had pulled the Wildcats even at 78 by banking in a shot with 4.1 seconds to go. The Gamecocks ended a three-game skid against Kentucky.